Is Shoaib Malik considering retirement after being dropped for Asia Cup

KARACHI: Declaring Pakistan’s seasoned all-rounder Shoaib Malik “super fit”, his manager said that the former skipper has no plan to retire from international cricket.
Taking to Twitter, his manager Arsalan Shah refuted rumours of Malik's possible retirement after he was dropped from the team for the Asia Cup 2022.
"Attention: For all those asking, Shoaib Malik is not announcing his retirement, he is super fit and available to play for Pakistan. If and when he does you all will get to know. Please verify your resources and avoid spreading baseless rumors," he wrote.
Malik has represented Pakistan in 446 international matches since his ODI debut in 1999. The veteran cricketer has captained Pakistan on a couple of occasions and remained one of the successful cricketers in Pakistan cricket history.
He last represented Pakistan in a T20I against Bangladesh last year. He made himself available for the national squad but was dropped from Pakistan's T20 Asia Cup squad.
