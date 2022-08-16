Princess Anne heard saying ‘most stupid person' amid mic blunder

Princess Anne once suffered a microphone blunder which unveiled her candid feelings during a press conference.
Lord Sebastian Coe recalled in ‘Anne: The Princess Royal at 70’ documentary when the royal left a room full of people giggling.
"The Princess Royal was on the big committee and her contribution was seismic and it was always to the point, she doesn't always suffer fools gladly and she doesn't speak for the sake of speaking,” he said.
"I do remember after a rather long-winded interjection by one of the committee members she had actually forgotten to turn her microphone off and she did manage to utter the immortal words 'I think this person is probably the most stupid person in world sport'.
"This echoed absolutely around the room and she never flinched, it was as though it had never happened and we just moved on but it is probably one of my favourite moments,” he added.
