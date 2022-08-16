Netflix action thriller 'End of the Road' trailer out now: Release date, cast and more

Netflix's upcoming action thriller movie End of the Road trailer is officially released. The movie will be streaming on September 9, 2022 on Netflix worldwide.
Talking about the film, Director Millicent Shelton said that “she was able to create a new genre of film with End of the Road calling it a family-based action road trip thriller movie.”
End of the Road is a high-octane action thriller movie about staying alive. A cross-country trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids, and her brother Reggie.
Queen Latifah
Ludacris
Chris Bridges
Mychala Faith Lee,
Shaun Dixon
Frances Lee McCain
In the movie, Brenda's family is targeted by a mysterious killer after they witness a terrible murder. Brenda is in a life-or-death struggle to protect her family after being abandoned in the New Mexico desert alone and cut off from all assistance.
