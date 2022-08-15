Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘poor me’ messaging will back fire: expert

Royal expert recently dished on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can further lose their popularity due to their ‘victimhood’ messaging.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal commentator Neil Sean said: “The problem for Harry and Meghan is simply this — and I’ve said this many times on the show — it’s going to be very difficult with their messaging.”
“Their messaging is all woke and ‘poor me’ and victimhood,” he added.
Sean explained why Sussex’s messages aren’t winning people over. “What people want in these very difficult times, particularly in the cost of living crisis times, is make sure that we see some glamour, be happy, smile, and make us feel a little bit better about our lives.”
“If Harry and Meghan think this is the end of it, well it’s going to get worse, I’m afraid, because with Catherine and William making a big trip stateside later in the year,” Sean said.
“They [William and Kate] can at least be rest assured of a very, very warm and United States welcome when they finally hit the United States,” he added.
The new parents appeared to be in high spirits after spending time together in New York City and with their baby boy
Dwayne Johnson said combining 'Black Adam' with 'Shazam' would've done incredible damage to Black Adam character
Tom Holland receives support and love from Justin Bieber after he announces social media hiatus
BTS fanbase collaborates with a big media house for BTS member Jungkook’s birthday
Stephen King speaks on the rise of fascism in the United States
Brad Pitt is father to six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne