BTS Jungkook slays photospread in jaw-dropping cheetah spread: Pics

BTS and ARMY have shown their influential bond as they bagged a special feature in a renowned magazine for Jungkook’s birthday.



On August 15, it was revealed, that Jungkook’s fan club: Jungkook China will be publishing a full-page colour feature for the September edition of Rolling Stone magazine, in honour of the beloved BTS member’s birthday.

Rolling Stone magazine usually publishes its edition every sixth month, however, in an unprecedented move; the magazine agreeably moved the date ahead to match with Jungkook’s birthday on September 1.

Although birthday advertisements are commonplace for K-pop fans a magazine spread has been a rare occurrence since the group's debut days.

The magazine as it particularly focuses on music and pop culture, and has just released a preview page that they plan to get published in the magazine.

