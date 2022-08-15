Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK visit to clash with Queen’s upcoming schedule

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting the UK next month, just as the Queen also returns to London

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced early on Monday that they will be returning to the UK next month and as per Express UK, their visit will likely coincide with the Queen’s upcoming visit to London.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Monday: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The statement came just as reports about the 96-year-old monarch coming down to the capital from Balmoral, Scotland started doing rounds.

The Queen is expected to return to London to sweat in the new UK Prime Minister just as the outgoing PM Boris Johnson officially tenders his resignation on September 6.



Talking about the same, an insider also told Daily Mail: “Her Majesty does not expect the new prime minister to travel to Scotland, so the plan is that the Queen will travel down to see them.”