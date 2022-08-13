Kylie Jenner opens up about her ‘VIP’ best pals: Photos

Kylie Jenner recently disclosed the list of her “VIP” best friends who were also seen on her 25th birthday in the Bahamas this week.



According to Daily Mail, Kylie, who is the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, shared photos on Instagram in which she could be seen with her small, yet close-knit, circle of celebrity friends, enjoying and watching fireworks on a mega yacht.

Reportedly, on the top of The Kardashians alum’s list is her older sister Kendall Jenner, a supermodel who has the side hustle of her tequila brand 818.

Kim Kardashian, her sister, is also her close pal who even tried her first shot at the party.

Apart from her sisters, others included make-up mogul as well as model-turned-entrepreneur Anastasia Karanikolaou whom she met in middle school in LA.

Yris Palmer, the founder of Star Lash Extension, met Kylie during a glam session.

“I started doing her lashes, and her whole family, they are just very, very sweet,” Yris told In The Know via Daily Mail.

She continued, “Slowly but surely, we started building a relationship, and over every year it's just gotten stronger and stronger.”

Moreover, brunette beauty and Kylie’s former personal assistant, Victoria Villarroel Gamero is also added in her friends’ list.