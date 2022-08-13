Millie Bobby Brown recalls quitting acting at age 10 over ‘hurtful experience’

Millie Bobby Brown recently admitted she was about to quit acting at the age of 10 after a major casting director called her “mature” to make it as a child star.



Speaking to Allure magazine for September’s cover story, the teen star shared about the hurtful experience that shattered her confidence.

“I always knew that I was mature and I couldn’t really help that,” said the Enola Holmes actress.

She went on to explain, “Going back to what I said earlier about being kind of very lonely in who I was and feeling like no one was quite like me in school and no one was as mature as I was, hearing that was really hard because I thought maturity was a good thing.”

Later, Brown told outlet that it was because of her parents' support she went for one more audition for Stranger Things.

“It was so hurtful. I got really down about that. My parents told me, ‘Just do this one last audition on tape and then you can go outside and play with your friends again,’” she recalled.

In the end, Brown got the role of 11-year-old super-powered girl in Netflix’s hit series that made her a star.