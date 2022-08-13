'Snabba Cash' returns for a second season on Netflix: Teaser, Release date, cast & more

'Snabba Cash' Season 2 teaser is out now

Snabba Cash will return to Netflix with Season 2 and fans' anticipation are enormous.

Season 1 of the crime thriller Swedish series arrived on April 2021 worldwide on Netflix.

The series is produced by SF Studios and directed by Jesper Ganslandt, Lisa Farzaneh, and Mans Mansson.



According to FlixPatrol, the series performed well in its home country and featured in the top 10 charts for 61 days.





Release Date:

Snabba Cash Season 2 consist of six episodes and will be released worldwide on September 22 on Netflix.





Cast:

Evin Ahmad

Susan Ahmed

Alexander Abdala

Ali Alarik

Petter Eggers

Khalil Ghazal

Dada Fungula Bozela

Olle Sarri

Lennox Soderstrom

Johan Hanson





Snabba Cash is a crime drama that portrays the lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a gang enforcer and a disturbed teen, as they try to make quick money with sinister and disastrous results.

The upcoming season of Snabba Cash will hopefully resolve what happened with Sami and Leya in Season 1, as well as the involvement of Leya with criminals, for the benefit of her son and the company.

Snabba Cash is based on Jens Lapidus's novel which was published in 2006 and sold over 3.8 million copies all over the world.





Check out the teaser:







