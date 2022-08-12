Prince Harry to 'raise negative publicity' amid protection row

Prince Harry is said to have 'overplayed' by taking a legal action against the Home Office.

The Duke of Sussex has been granted permission to challenge the Government's decision to deny him police protection in Britain.

However, a former police protection officer who previously served Diana and Prince William, said on the Mirror’s Pod Save the Queen that the decision is ‘unwise’.

Ken Wharfe argued: “I don't know whom he advised him to take legal action against the British Government and the Metropolitan Police. I think it was an unwise thing to do because that, in essence, raises negative publicity."

"But I think the Government and the Metropolitan Police would have seen it would have been wrong to see this man, a global icon and celebrity in his own right, step onshore in the United Kingdom without any protection whatsoever,” he continued.

“So that was never the case that the Government and the police wouldn't have provided a liaison to guarantee his safety and that of his wife and children.

“My own view is that Harry rather overplayed that and that was a mistake on his part,” Wharfe added.

“I personally think it won't rumble on and it will stabilise - and I think he will realise if he does come back that of course there will be protection there.

"The country does have a responsibility to make sure that he is safe.”