Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘drowning’ in troubles amid ‘rebranding woes’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned they have bigger problems to deal with than their US rebranding.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Neil Sean, on his personal YouTube channel.

There, he claimed, “We have Prince Harry attacking the British Metropolitan Police and Her Majesty's Government with a second installment of litigation.”



“You do think, who advises these people?” he went as far as to say.

“Draw a line under it, and move on. Rebrand yourself, recreate yourself, with a more positive note.”

But “Seemingly, they don't wish to do that. And this is now the bigger problem for Meghan Markle and Harry,” he added before concluding.