Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘drowning’ in troubles amid ‘rebranding woes’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned they have bigger problems to deal with than their US rebranding.
This warning has been issued by royal commentator Neil Sean, on his personal YouTube channel.
There, he claimed, “We have Prince Harry attacking the British Metropolitan Police and Her Majesty's Government with a second installment of litigation.”
“You do think, who advises these people?” he went as far as to say.
“Draw a line under it, and move on. Rebrand yourself, recreate yourself, with a more positive note.”
But “Seemingly, they don't wish to do that. And this is now the bigger problem for Meghan Markle and Harry,” he added before concluding.
Kim Kardashian spat out 818 Tequila shot at Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making Netflix prepare for the ‘worst case’ amid fears that they’ll be ‘scooped’
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn started dating in 2017 and have kept their romance away from public eye
BTS Jin is going to work at the company of his favourite video game
Brooklyn Beckham debuted latest tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz amid family feud
Brad Pitt shares six kids with Angelina Jolie; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne