Paris Jackson makes fans go WOW with new tattoo

Paris Jackson is grabbing fans' attention with her new tattoo.



The daughter of Michael Jackson, 25, rocked grunge chic in a mauve floral midi dress with a distressed hem as she added a new tattoo to her collection of body art at the KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick Launch on Tuesday in New York City.



Having tied a green-and-red tartan sweater around her waist, she put on a brave face before going under the needle in front of cameras.

The model appeared to be in high spirits as she let her gorgeous blonde locks down at the bash - however it is unclear which tattoo she opted for.

During a recent interview on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, Paris discussed how singing was something she always had a passion for.

Thinking about her childhood, the star stated, 'There's a home video of me fully like saying as a kid that I want to sing and dance.'

She added how she was interested in other form of creative arts besides performing on stage.

'I love all forms of art,' Paris explained. 'I paint, you know, when I can. I usually don't show a lot of people.'

Along with singing, Paris expressed her admiration of the fashion industry during her interview on the podcast.