Prince Harry’s ‘bombshell’ memoir ‘vital’ for Meghan Markle’s finances

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, that is touted to be a bombshell tell-all about his life in the royal family, is said to be ‘vital’ for his and wife Meghan Markle’s allegedly dwindling finances as they ‘spend money like water’.
Royal expert Christina Garibaldi and The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes took to the Royally US podcast to weigh in on Prince Harry and Meghan’s financial situation and the prince’s book, with Express UK quoting them as discussing whether the couple has ‘a lot riding on this book’.
As per Sykes: I think there is and there isn't. I think, you know, in a sense for them, then, obviously, the financial element is important.”
“They've been, as far as I can tell, they've been spending money like water. So, I think the financial element is really important. That's not going to be an issue, this book is going to earn out, in a sort of publishing parlance,” he explained.
Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir is slated to be published by Penguin Random House later this year after multiple delays since being announced last year in July.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told to tread carefully
Prince Andrew settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre earlier this year.
Prince Andrew demanded to be 'scrutinised' for security protocol, says expert
Sophie Turner's husband Joe Jonas briefly dated Taylor Swift in 2008
Meghan Markle issued dire warning about prepping for the barrage of abuse she’s ‘surely in for’
Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams welcomed their first baby Aurora in October 2018.