Britney Spears lawyer blames Kevin Federline for 'violating' privacy of sons

Britney Spears wants to reunite with her children, says her legal team.

The pop star's former spouse, Kevin Federline, turned to his Instagram this week to share a video of the 40-year-old arguing with her sons.

Responding to the clip, Spears' lawyer Matthew Rosengart has now launched a statement.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world,” the former federal prosecutor exclusively tells Page Six on Thursday.

“The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”

Rosengart adds the singer has “faithfully supported” sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, and “loves them dearly.”

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect,” the attorney adds.

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”