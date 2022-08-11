‘Self-serving’ Prince Harry wants to be ‘phoenix rising from the ashes’

Prince Harry is under fire for believing he is some kind of ‘grandiose phoenix rising from the ashes’.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her new piece for News.com.au.
There, she addressed Prince Harry’s allegedly grandiose self belief and wrote, “Should Harry spend a chunk of his book taking aim at particular family members and various pinstriped staffers who run the royal dog-and-pony show, that would still constitute a strike against the woman who is the head of both the House of Windsor and the institution of the monarchy.”
“Anything that humiliates or undermines the monarchy indirectly humiliates or undermines the Top Lady (as Diana called her mother-in-law).”
“Or to quote Louis XIV, 'l’etat, c’est Moi,' which translates to 'the state is me'.”
