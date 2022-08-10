 
Wednesday August 10, 2022
Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals who Rose would 'fall for' romantically

BLACKPINK fans have been left wondering about Rose's romantic life after Lisa revealed some fun details

By Web Desk
August 10, 2022
BLACKPINK fans have been left wondering about Rose's romantic life after Lisa revealed some fun details

BLACKPINK’s Rose and Lisa share a close friendship with each other, and now fans are left wondering about Rose's romantic life after Lisa revealed some juicy details.

While Rosé and other band members rarely talk about the matter, they have given their audience some ideas about the romantic aspect of their lives.

BLACKPINK’s Rose revealed on Weekly Idol that her ideal type of person is someone polite, and friendly, and could sing too, with Lisa adding that Rose would fall for someone 'who could also play guitar.'

That's not so surprising for BLINKS however as Rose is known to  be a talented guitar player.