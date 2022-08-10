BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals who Rose would 'fall for' romantically

BLACKPINK’s Rose and Lisa share a close friendship with each other, and now fans are left wondering about Rose's romantic life after Lisa revealed some juicy details.
While Rosé and other band members rarely talk about the matter, they have given their audience some ideas about the romantic aspect of their lives.
BLACKPINK’s Rose revealed on Weekly Idol that her ideal type of person is someone polite, and friendly, and could sing too, with Lisa adding that Rose would fall for someone 'who could also play guitar.'
That's not so surprising for BLINKS however as Rose is known to be a talented guitar player.
Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz are 'just collateral damage' as the real issue lies between both the families
Nathalie Emmanuel kept her look stylishly chic in an all-yellow ensemble as she stepped into New York City on Tuesday
Prince Andrew’s actual payout number to accuser Virginia Giuffre leaked
Sam Asghari has been an 'absolute rock' for wifey Britney Spears following Kevin Federline's interview, reveals source
Here is the real reason Johnny Depp wanted his trial against Amber Heard televised
Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino says she 'couldn’t make sense' of the actor smacking Chris Rock