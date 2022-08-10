Will Mandy Moore be a part of The Princess Diaries 3?

This is Us star Mandy Moore recently revealed that she would love to be a part of The Princess Diaries 3.



According to E! News, the 38-year-old appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and shared that she “would be game to reprise her role in upcoming movie”.

The actress, who played Anne Hathaway’s nemesis in the first flick, described her movie as “a pivotal, seminal moment” in her life.

Although Moore did not appear in the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, A Walk To Remember actress however, gave her two cents on how her “mean character” could be included into the third chapter.

“She’s done a 180,” Moore remarked, while added, “She’s turned her life around and she and Mia become really good friends.”

Chasing Liberty star clarified to the host that she had only heard “rumours that are out in the zeitgeist about a potential third film and is actually unclear if a follow-up is being developed”.

“I have no idea. I have heard nothing about it,” disclosed Moore.

For the unversed, The Princess Diaries is a movie adaptation of Meg Cabot’s popular book.