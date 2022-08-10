 
LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin shares first selfie on Instagram

By Web Desk
August 10, 2022
LE SSERAFIM's  Huh Yunjin   joined Instagram  on August 9 by creating a private  account, apart from the  LE SSERAFIM official group account.

Yunjin shared a close up shot of herself highlighting her facial features as her very first post along with the caption, "sigh."

Check her first post!


 Huh Yunjin is now the fourth member of LE SSERAFIM to have a private Instagram account, after members like Sakura, Kim Chaewon, and Kazuha,

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl band launched by Source and HYBE corporation. 

It debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play Fearless.