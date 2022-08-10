LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin shares first selfie on Instagram

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin is now the band's fourth member to join Instagram

LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin joined Instagram on August 9 by creating a private account, apart from the LE SSERAFIM official group account.

Yunjin shared a close up shot of herself highlighting her facial features as her very first post along with the caption, "sigh."

Check her first post!





Huh Yunjin is now the fourth member of LE SSERAFIM to have a private Instagram account, after members like Sakura, Kim Chaewon, and Kazuha,

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl band launched by Source and HYBE corporation.

It debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play Fearless.

