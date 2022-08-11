TWICE ‘The feels’ reaches the 300 million milestone

Girl group TWICE has set an impressive streak with their 15th Music video The feels.
The girl group’s music video for The Feels surpassed 300 million views on August 10 at approximately 10 a.m. KST.
This is about 10 months and 9 days since its release on October 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. KST, reported by Soompi.
The Feels is TWICE’s 15th MV to surpass 300 million views and the girl group’s first full English-language single.
Furthermore, TWICE still holds the record for a K-pop girl group with most music videos exceeding the 300 million view count.
