Queen birthday snub for Meghan Markle birthday was to protect Camilla: Expert

The Queen deliberately kept mum on Meghan Markle's birthday, says royal expert.
Royal expert Daniela Elser admits the monarch's 'cold-shoulder' for Meghan is an 'eye-brow raising' move.
Writing in News.com.au, Mr Elser conjectured the snub comes amid Prince Harry's upcoming bombshell memoir, which will put Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla in bad light.
“Since the beginning of the year, there has been nearly continuous reporting claiming that Harry may well target his stepmother.”
Meghan’s birthday is “seriously eyebrow-raising.”
She said: "The bottom line is that no matter why @royalfamily decided to give Meghan the brush-off, being the first non-working member of the House of Windsor to come in for a regal blanking on their birthday, has some serious sting in the tail.
"If Her Majesty had been concerned that cold-shouldering the LA native might inflame tensions, or wanted to keep the peace with the fractious Sussexes, surely the palace would have waited to roll this new social media approach until after the Duchess’ birthday."
