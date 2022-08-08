Ben Affleck looks dashing in new pictures

Ben Affleck is one who always manages to make heads turn with his sartorial choices.

The Deep Water star appeared to be in high spirits when he was spotted swinging by a gas station in Beverly Hills to pick up a few items.

The 49-year-old actor was not alone in fact his ten-year-old son, Samuel accompanied him as they ran a couple Sunday errands together.

The Gone Girl actor who is followed by millions of people across the world recently returned from an extravagant honeymoon with his new wife Jennifer Lopez, 53.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Ben kept his look simple and comfortable for his errand run as he donned a simple white, short-sleeved T-shirt to stay cool during the hot summer day. He added a pair of blue jeans to complete his ensemble.

His son followed his father's style, also wearing jeans and a simple, printed T-shirt during the day.

Ben returned to sunny Los Angeles while his new bride, Jennifer, remained abroad in Europe, following their romantic honeymoon in Paris.



