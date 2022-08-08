Madonna ‘really been pushing’ to collaborate with Britney Spears: Insider

Madonna reportedly wishes to collaborate with her friend and singer, Britney Spears, as the latter gears up for her comeback song with Elton John.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the Into the Groove hit-maker has “really been pushing” for teaming up with Spears.

The source told the outlet that Spears and John’s upcoming new version of Tiny Dancer has “opened the doors for other artists to try and do collaborative work with her, one of them being Madonna.”

“The two of them are close friends and Madonna has been trying to get Britney to do a track with her for quite some time now,” the insider added.

“But now that she saw the doors were open, she has really been pushing for it for reals,” the source said. “Britney has not accepted the offer but of course she has considered it.”

“Madonna is an icon and Britney is starting to realize, again, that so is she,” the source shared while adding that Spears “appreciates all the offers” and is “honored” that so many incredible artists are eager to work with her.

The duo previously topped the charts with their song In The Zone back in 2003 along with a mind-blowing video of it.

Previously, an insider told Page Six, “Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

They source went on to share Spears and John “have recorded a remix of 1971 hit Tiny Dancer as a full duet — and it is incredible.”