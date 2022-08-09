BLACKPINK drops teaser for new single 'Pink Venom': Details inside

BLACKPINK is all set to release the music video for their new single 'Pink Venom'

BLACKPINK unveiled a teaser poster for their new pre-release single Pink Venom over the weekend, Soompi reported.



On August 8, the K-pop girl group rang in their sixth anniversary by officially announcing the date and details for their upcoming release single Pink Venom.

The group revealed the title of their much-awaited single on a black poster with pink text.

The song is set to release on August 19, a month before the release of BLACKPINK’s full new album BORN PINK, which is due out in September.

BLACKPINK debuted six years ago today, on August 8, 2016, with four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.