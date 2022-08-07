Kate Middleton's style described as 'sovereign superstar'

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has been ranked number one in a magazine's best-dressed list for 2022, beating Meghan Markle as royal style icon.



The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, is number one in Tatler's best-dressed list for 2022, while Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle failed to make the top ten.

Royal commentator Richard Eden questioned if it was a "bit harsh". Eden tweeted: "Bit harsh? Duchess of Cambridge is Number One in @tatlermagazine's Best Dressed list for 2022 while Duchess of Sussex fails to make top ten."

It added: "Everything should be perfectly tailored, embracing current catwalk trends through a lens of appropriate dress lengths and classic silhouettes."



The magazine has described future queen Kate Middleton's style as "sovereign superstar".