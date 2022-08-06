Max George, Stacey Giggs call it quits on romance: report

Max George has reportedly called it quits with his on/off girlfriend Stacey Giggs, who was previously married to footballer Ryan Giggs.
It comes just months after the pair rekindled their romance earlier this year, after split in March.
The Wanted singer, 33, was with Stacey, 43, for four years ahead of their March split and even took on the role of stepfather to her two children.
But according to The Sun, the couple have realised things are 'not meant to be' between them.
A source told the publication: ‘Max and Stacey are no longer together, they had a great relationship but as time passed, they realized it was n’t to be.’
They added that the former WAG was a good support system for the singer when his bandmate Tom Parker passed away following a brain cancer battle earlier this year.
'Stacey was a rock to Max when Tom passed away and she supported him through it all,' continued the source.
Kylie Jenner looks effortlessly chic in new pictures
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck believe staying apart after marriage makes them stronger, reveals insider
Johnny Depp will start shoot for his next film 'Jeanne du Barry' on Monday as per latest report
Prince Harry friends have mixed feelings about his upcoming bombshell memoir
Meghan Markle blasted for having fake ‘expectations of royal life were a world away from the unglamorous reality’
Girls’ Generation’s first album in five years tops iTunes charts all over the world