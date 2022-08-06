Meghan Markle’s blasted for ‘world away’ expectations of royal life: ‘More a public loo’

Meghan Markle bashed for having “expectations of royal life” that “were a world away from the often unglamorous reality.”

This allegation has been shared by royal author Daniela Elser, in her latest piece for news.com.au.

There, she wrote, “Now, both of these instances could be filed under ‘Aw, aren’t they lovely?’ examples of two people who might be destined for coronations and crowns but who have not let their elevated status turn their heads.”



“But, this all comes after the publication of Tom Bower’s Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, a 464-page full-frontal take-down of Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“And this week’s William and Kate stories? Those two, simple, brief interactions with the public?”

“Well, they go a way to underscoring one of his key arguments, which is that Meghan’s expectations of royal life were a world away from the often unglamorous reality.”

Before concluding she added, “Think, more making polite chitchat outside a public loo than private jets and Pol Roger.”