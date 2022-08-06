Kylie Jenner's new photos will leave you awestruck

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner turned heads with her gorgeous appearance as she was spotted with her daughter Stormi at celebrity hotspot Sexy Fish in London.
The Kardashians alum, 24, radiated a glow in a crocodile skin jacket with structured square shoulders and fur trim, flaunting her beauty in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.
She was seen walking hand-in-hand with Stormi, four, who wore a silver mirrored dress while carrying a matching purse.
The beauty mogul left her long legs on show, with her jacket finishing way above her knees.
The television star added a few inches to her stature by wearing a pair of gorgeous open-toed heels with blue straps to match the rest of her attire.
The reality star - who is in London with partner Travis Scott, 31 - travelled to the UK this week with a mammoth 20 suitcases in tow for her stay.
