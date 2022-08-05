Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'biggest test of bond' to come in 2027: Astrologer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have a tumultuous period in their marital life, says astrologer.
In a conversation with Express.co.uk, Jessica Adams touches upon the compatibility of the Sussex couple.
Speaking of Harry, Ms Adams said: "He will always be drawn to complicated relationships and expect intrigue, in-laws, drama and jealousy to be part of the mix - it provides the passion."
As for Duchess Meghan, who has a "strongly Libran chart", she thrives off her relationship with Prince Harry.
Jessica claimed: "She can never be alone for long and thrives on duets, but also on duels.
"It suits her nature to have herself and Harry against the world; it actually strengthens the marriage."
"The biggest test of her bond with Harry comes from March 2027 to April 2035.
"It's a variation of a seven-year itch and takes seven or eight years of willpower, if they're going to make it" since Meghan was "born for courtship and needs a constantly renewed honeymoon period – all the time"
Princess Diana’s friend revealed that Harry invited his late mother’s friends to recall his ‘shaky’ memories
Prince William and Prince Charles also used the ‘Duchess of Sussex’ title instead of Meghan Markle's name.
Wendy Williams making fans concerned after ‘bizzare’ claims of marriage overtake the intent
Zoe Saldaña comes out in support of Batgirl star Leslie Grace
Prince Harry won his first legal battle against Home Office in July
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'not looking good' amid bad press