Priyanka Chopra ‘steals’ Nick Jonas’ clothes

Priyanka Chopra has been spotted wearing her husband Nick Jonas’s clothes several times

Priyanka Chopra has been spotted wearing her husband Nick Jonas’s clothes several times, and the Quantico star revealed that it is not just Nick’s clothes that she steals from him; she also borrows his accessories, apart from his shoes.

While shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel, Priyanka was seen rocking Nick's clothes, and in an interview with Elite Daily, said that she ‘steals’ almost everything from her husband’s wardrobe apart from his shoes because they don’t fit her.

“I wear my husband’s clothes all the time. I just don’t fit into his shoes, otherwise I would take all his shoes too. He wears cords and sets, and I’ll wear his jackets. I steal his sunglasses,” said Priyanka.

The 40-year-old actor complimented her husband Nick's fashion sense stating that he’s got such great clothes that she can't resist not wearing them, "You can’t tell sometimes which ones I’ve taken. He just has really great clothes.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Russo Brothers' production Citadel and Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back to Me.