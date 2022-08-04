Meghan Markle accused of ‘spiriting’ Prince Harry away from frail Queen Elizabeth

Royal experts have accused Meghan Markle of spiriting Prince Harry away from the Royal Family for her ‘selfish motive’ of total ‘world domination’.
TV presenter Judy Finnigan made this claim in her latest piece for Express UK.
“When he met Meghan he saw a stairway to heaven. She quickly realised that the Royal Family wouldn’t foster her grand vision of a world-conquering ‘brand’ and spirited him away.”
“She’s a mother figure. Just watch how she reassures him, rubbing his back, holding his hand. Many have said their marriage will end in tears.”
“I think they’re right but Harry, poor boy, has lived in a vale of grief his whole life. I don’t like the man he has become, but Bower’s book helps me to realise how he might have got there.”
