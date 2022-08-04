Meghan Markle baffled fans with bizarre birthday tribute: ‘Out of my sight!’

Meghan Markle, who has turned a year older on Thursday, August 4, left fans perplexed with a bizarre detail in her video tribute last year.

In her video message, the Duchess of Sussex launched her 40x40 initiative which aimed to get women back in to the workplace.

The former senior royal was seen sitting at a table complete with tea and biscuits as Melissa McCarthy joined her for the announcement.

However, it was the large stack of copies, the Duchess used to place her laptop on, that caught fans’ attention.

Taking to Twitter, royal fans didn’t miss the opportunity to mock the Suits alum and bombarded the video with troll.

"Don't they have enough money to buy a proper laptop stand that she has to use her lousy unsold books instead? Out of my sight!" a Tweet read.

"Thinking about Meghan Markle not having a stand for her laptop and using a stack of books,” read another post.

A third fan noticed that there’s ‘a ghost in the window’ as they spotted the Duke of Sussex made a slightly-unnoticed appearance in the background.