Sheree Zampino opens up about her co-parenting relation with Will Smith, Jada Pinkett

Sheree Zampino, ex-wife of Will Smith, opened up about her co-parenting her son with ex-husband and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said that she and the Smiths have “bumped heads” over co-parenting matters.

During an appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, the 54-year-old discussed how she, the King Richard actor and his ladylove overcame their issues and make it work for their kids.

“You got three different dynamics, three different personalities and different belief systems, different way of doing things. And there were times we have bumped heads and it hasn't been pretty,” Sheree said.

“We get back on that horse and we press on. We do what we have to do because again, at the end of the day, it's about the kids. We have a responsibility to them,” she added.

Sheree, who shares a son with Will, went on to say that “when you have a mutual respect, it becomes easier” while adding that the only thing that important to her was for Jada to treat her son well.

“With Jada, it was like, as long as she treats [Trey] well, we're good. We're good. And she's treated him well and she's loved him,” Sheree noted.

Sheree was then asked how was able to create a healthy and close relationship with Will and Jada to which she said, “I'm not gonna say that it's easy.”

“I think early on — like from the beginning — I learned this from my mother: My heart is always for my child. My child comes first. He really does. He comes first so it's not about me anymore,” Sheree shared.

She continued: “So how do we do this where we honor [the kids] and we put them first and we don't deprive them of any good thing — good thing being the relationship they have with each other, the relationship they have with me, the relationship my son has with Jada.”

“We were just able to go there and I'm grateful for it. I can't really give details as to why but I'm grateful that we were kind of all the same frequency and the same page to really want to do that which is probably why we are called to one another in this space,” Sheree said.

Will and Sheree tied the knot in 1992, the same year they had their son Trey. The couple then parted ways three years later in 1995.

The actor went on to marry Jada in 1997, with whom he welcomed two kids, Jaden and Willow.