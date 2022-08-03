Princess Diana did not want iconic Taj Mahal photo to be clicked: Here's Why

Princess Diana was not happy with her Taj Mahal photo, says security officer.

Royal protection officer Ken Wharfe reveals Princess Diana did not want media attention during her trip to the Indian Palace. However, considering her popularity, the press surrounded the mother-of-two and took photographs of her.

Speaking to host Ranvir Singh, Mr Wharfe shared: “The point was, this was during the visit, it was the joint visit with her and the Prince of Wales.

“The Prince of Wales, understandably, didn't want to sit on that seat with his wife as it was the temple of love.”

“Of course, the media interest was always on Diana, right through her life, together with the Prince of Wales.



“This was a big problem for him. He wanted that media attention but, of course, the focus was on Diana, for obvious reasons.”

press pack asked her, without warning, what it felt like to be there.

He added: ”On this particular day, we went to the Taj Mahal. The script was that she would sit on that bench.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, a reporter from the back of the rat-pack, if you like, shouted out 'what does it feel like?'

“I said to her 'look, just say, it's a rather moving moment, something like that.'”

The picture was taken during the couple's India tour in 1992.