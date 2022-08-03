Prince William, Kate Middleton to show Sussexes who 'real royals' are: Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning a power move against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Royal biographer Tom Bower, says William has carefully planned his trip with Kate to US in December to show Harry and Meghan the true meaning of royalty.

The Cambridges are set to attend the Earthshot Prize in Boston by the end of the year.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has pointed out that William's trip is a "clever move".

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Bower said: "I think for example the announcement that William is going to deliver a speech on the environment in Boston is a very clever move.

"It shows the real royals instead of the Montecito royals.



"I think they handled the whole Jubilee visit with Meghan and Harry very well.

"They controlled it and made sure there was no damaging fallout.

"I think the Queen will be pleased that her son and grandson are rescuing and repairing the problem," he noted.