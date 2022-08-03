Prince Harry ‘no longer part of the real world’ amid Meghan Markle ‘addiction’

Prince Harry warned of an incoming serious challenge that lies ahead, in light of his inability to ‘live in the real world’ with people.
Astrologer Jessica Adams made this admission during her interview with Express UK.
She addressed the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship adding how, “Set for September 15, 1984, at 4.20 pm in Paddington shows Venus in Libra.”
Due to this, “He will always be drawn to complicated relationships and expect intrigue, in-laws, drama and jealousy to be part of the mix - it provides the passion."
She also added before concluding, “He is also strongly Scorpio (his father, Charles is a Sun Scorpio) with Pluto, Saturn and the Midheaven in the sign of sex, property, valuables, charity and money.”
“The other thing to say about Harry is that he is a born explorer, traveller and student of life.
"He has a Sagittarius chart signature, despite being a Virgo, which suggests foreigners and foreign countries will always deliver what he wants; a total escape from the real world and tremendous excitement."
Meghan Markle warned against flexing her royal status since it may end up ‘useless’ very soon
Queen's Windsor Castle was intruded by Jaswant Singh Chail
Tom Bower says his book has details that indicate who made racist comment
Victoria Beckham does not want Brooklyn to drift apart from family
Ryan Gosling is dad to two girls, Esmeralda and Amada, whom he shares with partner Eva Mendes
Demi Lovato says she is gender fluid and content with her life