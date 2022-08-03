Victoria Beckham upeset with son Brooklyn 'growing close to his in laws'

Victoria Beckham is feeling uncomfortable with her son Brooklyn Beckham drifting apart after marriage.

The 22-year-old, who tied the knot with actress Nicola Peltz in April, has got the former Spice Girl worried over looming distance from family,

A source told new magazine: "I think it's very difficult for Victoria, coming from a tight-knit family, to see her son grow close to his in-laws."

"Like any mum, she worries she could be losing him, and I think she is determined to stay on Nicola's good side to ensure that doesn't happen."

Victoria and Nicola, who were often spotted getting mushy on social media, 'don't really click' as 'they're different people'.

Earlier, an insider told Daily Mail : "There seems to be some sort of distance between the Beckham family and the Peltz clan."

The source went on to reveal how the Beckhams were alienated at Brooklyn's wedding: "The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt as though the Beckhams were not at the forefront.

"There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches."