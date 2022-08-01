Nelly Furtado gives rare live performance with Drake

Drake sang some of Nelly Furtado's biggest hits with her on stage in their home country Canada

Drake has been spending time teaming up with music legends such as the Backstreet Boys and Beyoncé, and it turns out, he even brought out Nelly Furtado for a rare live performance in Toronto last month on June 28!



Surprising the attendees at OVO Presents: All-Canadian Northstars show, Furtado performed part of Promiscuous before jumping into I'm Like a Bird, which saw Drake join in.

When introducing Furtado to the crowd, Drake said, "I don’t care how loud you sang tonight…right now I need you to sing as loud as you possibly can because this right here took a lot…"

"This next person’s music changed my life so much. I love her with all my heart, so when she comes out here you better show her some (expletive) love, too," he added.

Nelly’s appearance was in particular significant as she hasn’t performed live since 2017, which is when she released album The Ride.

She’s previously explained that she stepped out of the spotlight due to having a mental breakdown on stage when with her daughter Nevis Guhania, now 18.