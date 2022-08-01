Jennifer Lopez returns to stage with first show after secretly marrying Ben Affleck

File footage

Jennifer Lopez returned to the stage with a power=packed performance at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy on Saturday night.

The On the Floor crooner, 53, performed her first show - in support of UNICEF’s relief efforts for war-torn Ukraine - since becoming Jennifer Lopez-Affleck as she secretly tied the knot with Ben Affleck on July 17.

At the star-studded event, the Marry Me starlet dazzled on the stage wearing a glitzy zebra-print ensemble by Roberto Cavalli, adorned with sparkles with a matching feathered and flowing cape.

During her time on stage, the Hustler actress performed on her '90s hits If You Had My Love and Waiting for Tonight, and also belted out covers of Chaka Khan's I'm Every Woman, Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive and Gloria Estefan's Turn the Beat Around.

The reports further added that Lopez’s new husband Affleck wasn’t in attendance. Meanwhile, the newlyweds are reportedly planning on throwing a lavish multi-day wedding reception for their friends and family.