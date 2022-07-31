Prince William not over his tackle with English footballer Jill Scott 

Prince William still has a scar on his leg which he got during his tackle with English footballer Jill Scott during a charity event.
According to The Mirror, the 35-year-old midfielder said that the foul, warranted a yellow card, during the match turned William into the team’s one of the biggest fans.
“It stems back to about 10 years ago when we did a charity event and I slipped and side-tackled him and actually wiped him out.
“The running joke whenever he sees us is, ‘No yellow cards this tournament Jill!’.”
The 40-year-old Royal revealed a few years later that the tackle got him a scar on his leg but sent the athlete a handwritten letter, reading, “Keep up the good work.”
Jill shared on her BBC podcast Jill Scott’s Coffee Club, “That’s probably the best thing I have ever received. You know what, next time I see him I might say, ‘Can I come to Buckingham Palace?’ He’s a great guy.”
