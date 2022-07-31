 
close
Sunday July 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez receives heartfelt welcome at chic restaurant in Capri

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed dinner night ahead of her performance for UNICEF benefit concert in Italy

By Web Desk
July 31, 2022

File footage 

Jennifer Lopez has been serving some head-turning looks since her Paris getaway with her new husband Ben Affleck.

The Hustlers star, 53, recently took local fans by surprise as she grabbed dinner in an upscale restaurant in Capri.

The All I Have singer, who landed in the Italian city for her UNICEF benefit concert, received a warm welcome from the waiters and staff of Villa Verde restaurant, on Friday evening.

Jennifer Lopez receives heartfelt welcome at chic restaurant in Capri

Lopez looked stunning and was all smiles as a group of restaurant staff presented her with a heart-shaped pizza and belted out ‘That's Amore’ popularized by '50s crooner Dean Martin.

"THAT’S AMORE@jloThank you for coming! (For 2)" the restaurant captioned a picture of the On the Floor singer holding up the pizza.

Earlier in the afternoon, J.Lo was clicked while having lunch in an Italian restaurant. She wore a gorgeous sleeveless white dress with a flowing skirt as she strolled the street.