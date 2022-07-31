Jennifer Lopez receives heartfelt welcome at chic restaurant in Capri

File footage

Jennifer Lopez has been serving some head-turning looks since her Paris getaway with her new husband Ben Affleck.

The Hustlers star, 53, recently took local fans by surprise as she grabbed dinner in an upscale restaurant in Capri.

The All I Have singer, who landed in the Italian city for her UNICEF benefit concert, received a warm welcome from the waiters and staff of Villa Verde restaurant, on Friday evening.

Lopez looked stunning and was all smiles as a group of restaurant staff presented her with a heart-shaped pizza and belted out ‘That's Amore’ popularized by '50s crooner Dean Martin.

"THAT’S AMORE@jloThank you for coming! (For 2)" the restaurant captioned a picture of the On the Floor singer holding up the pizza.

Earlier in the afternoon, J.Lo was clicked while having lunch in an Italian restaurant. She wore a gorgeous sleeveless white dress with a flowing skirt as she strolled the street.