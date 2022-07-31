Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir ‘upstaged already’ and ‘unsellable’

Prince Harry issued dire warning about putting all his eggs in one basket and relying on the tell-all memoir to sell since its already been ‘upstaged’ and now ‘unsellable’ by Tom Bower.



This warning has been issued by royal commentator and expert Neil Sean.

He was quoted saying, “It's a little bit dicey with Netflix because Meghan lost Pearl, the animated series she was putting together.”

"Then of course Harry hoped to get something more than just the Invictus Games but that seems to have gone a little wayward so, tricky times.”

“Everything now centres on this book. My advice to Penguin Random House, I think you've really been upstaged already by the book in demand, Revenge by Tom Bower.”

“It's going to be really difficult to sell a royal book, particularly at Christmas time. Books tend to get sold during the summer period as people take a break and have their holidays.”