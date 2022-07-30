 
Netflix's 'Wedding Season': release date, cast, trailer and more

By Web Desk
July 30, 2022
Netflix is filling the void with its new film, 'Wedding Season'- a new romantic flick- will hit the screens on  August 04, 2022. 

Asha and Ravi, under parental pressure to find spouses, pretend to date during a summer of weddings, but their  feelings turn real.

Netflix dropped the trailer for Wedding Season on July 6, 2022.

Asha Maurya is an independent career-oriented woman with no free time. We learn that her mom has taken it upon herself to guide Asha in her dating endeavors with a decidedly heavy hand. She’s even created a dating profile behind Asha’s back! It’s here that she’s discovered Ravi, who she urges Asha to go out on a date with. 

At first, Asha refuses. She finally agrees to a date and to attend the upcoming slate of weddings she’s expected to attend on the condition that her mom takes down the profile.

Producer Swati shetty,   ‘Wedding Season’ is about two Indian-Americans pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings.

CAST:

  • Pallavi Sharda as Asha
  • Suraj Sharma as Ravi
  • Arianna Afsar as Priya
  • Ruth Goodwin as Tina
  • Veena Sood as Suneeta
  • Sean Kleier as Nick
  • Damian Thompson as James
  • Julius Cho as Yoshi
  • Manoj Sood as Dinesh
  • Sonia Dhillon Tully as Veena