Netflix's 'Wedding Season': release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix is filling the void with its new film, 'Wedding Season'- a new romantic flick- will hit the screens on August 04, 2022.

Asha and Ravi, under parental pressure to find spouses, pretend to date during a summer of weddings, but their feelings turn real.



Netflix dropped the trailer for Wedding Season on July 6, 2022.

Asha Maurya is an independent career-oriented woman with no free time. We learn that her mom has taken it upon herself to guide Asha in her dating endeavors with a decidedly heavy hand. She’s even created a dating profile behind Asha’s back! It’s here that she’s discovered Ravi, who she urges Asha to go out on a date with.



At first, Asha refuses. She finally agrees to a date and to attend the upcoming slate of weddings she’s expected to attend on the condition that her mom takes down the profile.



Producer Swati shetty, ‘Wedding Season’ is about two Indian-Americans pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings.

