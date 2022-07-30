Dwayne The Rock Johnson expresses elation over seeing his kids’ love for Black Adam

Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently shared that his daughters “love” Black Adam in his latest media interaction.



According to E! News, the Jumanji star revealed that he showed his youngest daughters the teaser for Black Adam.

“I show them the very graphic, violent trailer, which they love 'cus it's my DNA,” he quipped.

The Fast And Furious actor went on to explain, “I think with your babies, they know when mommy and daddy are so passionate about something. ”

He continued, “They're hearing all the conversations and they're seeing all the things you're talking about and the materials and things like that. So, they can't wait.”

Speaking about his excitement for this role, the 50-year-old mentioned, “I feel like I was born to play Black Adam.”

“It's been with me for over 10 years now, so it's great that it's all come together, and I'm really excited for the world to see it,” he added.