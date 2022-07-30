List of new Netflix movies, series for August 2022

It’s a busy day for the start of August on Netflix with the addition of 33 new movies and TV shows to the library.
Netflix is releasing a number of projects fit for any genre lover, comedy, thrilling, with family friendly flair added to the mix.
Dua Lipa serves a drop-dead gorgeous look in thigh-skimming mini skirt and matching jacket
Prince Harry blasted for his lacking talents and ‘inability for sharpness’
The video featured Kris Jenner using different beauty products from daughter Kim Kardashian's new collection, SKKN
The Next 365 Days is on its way to Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘look peevish and bolshie, unwilling to accept
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly feeling an incredible bout of ‘humiliation’