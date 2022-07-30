 
List of new Netflix movies, series for August 2022

Netflix is releasing a number of projects on August

By Web Desk
July 30, 2022
It’s a busy day for the start of August on Netflix with the addition of 33 new movies and TV shows to the library.

Netflix  is releasing a number of projects fit for any genre lover, comedy, thrilling, with family friendly flair added to the mix.

Here's the list of Netflix upcoming movies: August 1

  • Big Tree City — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • 28 Days
  • 8 Mile
  • Above the Rim
  • The Age of Adaline
  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Constantine
  • Dinner for Schmucks
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Hardcore Henry
  • Legends of the Fall
  • Love & Basketball
  • Made of Honor
  • Men in Black
  • Men in Black 3
  • Men in Black II
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Monster-in-Law
  • No Strings Attached
  • Pawn Stars: Season 13
  • Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
  • She’s Funny That Way
  • Space Jam (1996)
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Top Gear: Season 29-30
  • The Town
  • Woman in Gold