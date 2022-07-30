‘Broody’ Kate Middleton planning for fourth baby with Prince William?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and broody Kate Middleton are seemingly not planning for their baby number four.



According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, a recent statement by the Duchess of Cambridge about her youngest son Prince Louis has left the royal fans speculating she and Prince William are not planning for another child.

The People had quoted the Duchess as saying about her youngest son, “I keep thinking Louis is my baby."

The comments of Kate Middleton have left some fans speculating she could have meant she has done having children.

Although, Kate Middleton, 40 has always confessed she gets broody around the babies, royal expert Richard Palmer says, “I know that in the last three or four months, there have been a couple of times where she’s talked about feeling broody again.”

“But I also know that I’ve heard her say on a number of occasions, ‘I think William would kill me if we had another one,'” Palmer said and added “I’m going to be quite surprised if they do have another one. But who knows.”

Prince William and Kate have currently three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.