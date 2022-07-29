Lee Jung-jae ready for his directorial debut at TIFF with film 'Hunt'

Popular South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae is set to screen his feature directorial debut Hunt at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
The world's largest film festival in the world, TIFF screens approximately 100 movies in a variety of genre- and format-specific sections, including Contemporary World Cinema, TIFF Docs, and Discovery, among ten other subcategories.
Hunt has been chosen for the Gala Presentation, a high-profile movie premiere with a red carpet and scheduled in-person appearances by the director and movie actors.
Jung-jae's film is about two elite agents from South Korea's Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho and Kim Jung-do, portrayed by Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung respectively.
The two agents ar pursuing a North Korean spy who is leaking top-secret information in the 125-minute action movie.
Hunt is scheduled to premiere at TIFF on September 15.
TIFF is a key part of the fall festival lineup, along with Venice and Telluride
