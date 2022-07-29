Kylie Jenner shows off her killer curves in latest snaps, leaves fans amazed

File footage

Fashionsta Kylie Jenner’s latest mirror selfies have taken the internet by storm.

On Thursday, the beauty mogul wowed her 361m followers on Instagram as she showed off her stunning hourglass figure in a black low-cut figure-hugging catsuit.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, was seen leaning close to the mirror and posing for the camera. She was also seen carrying a black Balenciaga handbag in the pictures.

The Kardashians star styled her long locks parted in the center and down in glossy waves around her shoulders.

The background – what appeared to be a lavish bathroom with an all-white interior, was the same in all four pictures. She captioned the post, "Mirror selfies just hit different."

Kylie's oldest sibling, Kourtney Kardashian dropped a single black heart emoticon in the comments section of her post, while her assistant Maguire Amundsen wrote, "You just hit different. So hot."

Another user simply wrote: "Gorgeous," followed by a love heart emoji.

The mum-of-two recently announced her new project with Douglas Cosmetics.

In a video, shared on IG Story, Jenner said, "Hey guys, I'm excited to announce that I am launching Kylie Glam House in Germany and we are going to be taking a little tour around four major cities so stay tuned and check it out."