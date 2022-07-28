Kevin Hart surprises Chris Rock with THIS unconventional gift

Kevin Hart recently presented Chris Rock with a goat on stage during his stand-up show at Madison Square Garden.



Dave Chapelle, who also joined Hart and Rock at the show, asked the comedian, “What are you gonna name this goat, Chris?”

“The name is Will Smith,” Hart responded, as the audience laughed.

Chappelle then told Rock, “It must be the worst night of this goat’s life” however, Rock responded, “He’s just happy he’s not at a Jamaican restaurant.”

The Night School actor revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon why he gifted Rock a goat.

“Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration, but he’s a large part of the reason I am where I am today in my career, just from his advice, his insight, etc and he’s my GOAT. Like, he’s my guy and I wanted him to feel that and experience ... how I feel about him in front of that audience,” elaborated Hart.

In March, Smith slapped Rock on the stage at the 2022 Oscars when latter made a joke of former’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Meanwhile, the King Richard star then apologised Rock for his reckless behaviour.