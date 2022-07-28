Chris Rock cracks jokes about Oscars slap

Chris Rock refuses to talk about the Oscars incident which saw Will Smith slap him in front of the audience, but continues to joke about it.
US Weekly reported that during a stand-up show on Sunday alongside Kevin Hart , Rock said, "I'm not a victim, motherf---er."
The comedian was slapped by Will Smith for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock was quoted as saying by the publication.
"Yeah, that s--- hurt, motherf---er. … But I shook that s--- off and went to work the next day … I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut."
Although Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock, the comedian has avoided saying that he has forgiven him.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘outrageously wounded’ by Meghan Markle ‘assault’ on the royal family
Meghan Markle ‘researched’ about Prince Harry ‘very carefully’ before their first meeting, Tom Bower has claimed
Prince William on Wednesday received saddening news of the passing of South African ranger Anton Mzimba
In recent weeks Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted with his close friend Tobey Maguire and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer
Meghan Markle is well on her way to superstardom with her multimillion dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify
The Bridgerton actor's visit to 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' marked his first in-studio show appearance