Meghan Markle denies claims she ‘lied’ to Oprah Winfrey in bombshell interview

Meghan Markle has reportedly denied lying in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, reported Express UK.
As per reports, the Duchess of Sussex denied lying about her upbringing to Oprah while fighting a legal case against her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, who is suing her for allegedly ‘lying’ about growing up as an only child.
Meghan’s lawyers have reportedly argued against Samantha’s claims saying that Meghan’s comments to Oprah “cannot be false because it is a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood.”
In her lawsuit, Samantha has accused Meghan of telling ‘false and malicious lies’ about her upbringing, and is seeking $75,000 in damages, claiming that Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview subjected her to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale”.
